Alleged impaired driver charged with being four times over legal limit for alcohol

Chatham-Kent police say a Wallaceburg man was caught driving with four times more than the legal limit of alcohol in his body.

A citizen observed a vehicle driving erratically on Queens Line heading into Chatham on Thursday.

The citizen was able to update the police until they arrived on scene. A male driver was located and arrested.

He was transported to Chatham-Kent Headquarters where police say he was found to have four times the legal limit.

A 37-year-old man from Wallaceburg was charged with operation impaired 80 plus and operation while impaired alcohol/drugs. The man was released with a future court date of July 31.