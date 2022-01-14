Alleged impaired driver clocked at nearly double posted speed limit in Guelph

A 25-year-old Guelph man is charged with impaired operation, stunt driving, speeding, and other alcohol-related offences after police clocked his vehicle travelling at 118 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone during the early hours of Friday morning.

In a media release, Guelph police said an officer was conducting speed enforcement on Woodlawn Road West near Governors Road at approximately 3:45 a.m. when he spotted and stopped the car.

When the officer approached he could see "several empty and partially-filled containers of alcoholic beverage inside," police said.

The driver failed a roadside screening test and was arrested and taken to the police station, where further testing confirmed he had more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

The driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for 14 days. He will appear in a Guelph court Feb. 1, 2022.