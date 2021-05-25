Alleged impaired driver crashes into OPP cruiser near Chatsworth, Ont.

Grey County OPP say an alleged impaired driver crashed into an OPP cruiser over the weekend.

Just before 10 p.m. Sunday, police say an officer stopped a vehicle doing over 170 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone on Highway 10, south of Chatsworth.

The suspect vehicle stopped over the crest of a hill but then backed into the cruiser. No one was injured.

A 22-year-old Rear Leeds-Lansdowne Township resident has been charged with the following:

Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Two counts of assault a peace officer

Assault a peace officer with a weapon

The accused will appear in an Owen Sound court on July 8.