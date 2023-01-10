Alleged impaired driver found hiding in a shed Tilbury

A 49-year-old Tilbury man is facing charges of impaired driving and fleeing police after officers found him hiding in a shed.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a traffic complaint on Middle Line in Tilbury at 3:58 p.m. on Monday.

Officers located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.

Police say the driver tried to evade officers by reversing the vehicle through a stop sign, fleeing on foot, and hiding in a shed. Officers followed and apprehended the man.

The Tilbury man has been charged with having a blood alcohol level exceeding the legal limit, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, break and enter and resisting arrest. He was released with conditions and a future court date of Feb. 6.