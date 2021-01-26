Waterloo regional police say they found an alleged impaired driving sleeping in his car on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to Duke Street East and Cameron Street North in Kitchener around 8 a.m. for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Police say the driver was asleep inside and they believed he was under the influence of drugs.

They found fentanyl, cocaine and cannabis in his vehicle, along with a conducted energy weapon and an imitation firearm.

The 36-year-old man from Niagara Falls was charged with impaired driving, along with drugs and weapons charges.