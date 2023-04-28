Alleged impaired driver goes airborne while fleeing police in Waterloo

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) has arrested a Waterloo driver, suspected to be impaired, after they say he tried to flee from police and struck a police cruiser.

On Thursday, a WRPS officer was in the area of Ottawa Street South and Homer Watson Boulevard at around 11:30 p.m.

Police said the officer saw a vehicle driving at a low rate of speed and almost colliding with other vehicles on the road.

Police said the officer attempted a traffic stop but the driver tried to flee, doing several U-turns on Homer Watson Boulevard and driving through a roundabout at a high speed.

“The driver then drove through a parking lot on Hanson Avenue, where the vehicle became airborne over a median,” police said in a media release.

Police said the driver jumped out of the vehicle, leaving it in drive. It then struck a police cruiser.

The driver attempted to run from police but was arrested.

After searching the vehicle, police said a replica firearm was seized.

A 32-year-old man is facing several chargesOperation of a vehicle while impaired