Alleged impaired driver goes airborne while fleeing police in Waterloo


Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News)

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) has arrested a Waterloo driver, suspected to be impaired, after they say he tried to flee from police and struck a police cruiser.

On Thursday, a WRPS officer was in the area of Ottawa Street South and Homer Watson Boulevard at around 11:30 p.m.

Police said the officer saw a vehicle driving at a low rate of speed and almost colliding with other vehicles on the road.

Police said the officer attempted a traffic stop but the driver tried to flee, doing several U-turns on Homer Watson Boulevard and driving through a roundabout at a high speed.

“The driver then drove through a parking lot on Hanson Avenue, where the vehicle became airborne over a median,” police said in a media release.

Police said the driver jumped out of the vehicle, leaving it in drive. It then struck a police cruiser.

The driver attempted to run from police but was arrested.

After searching the vehicle, police said a replica firearm was seized.

A 32-year-old man is facing several chargesOperation of a vehicle while impaired

  • Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
  • Flight from a peace officer
  • Refusal to comply with breath demand
  • Driving while under suspension
  • Race a motor vehicle
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Drive motor vehicle - fail to display two plates
  • Drive wrong way - divided highway
  • Fail to surrender insurance card
  • Class G1 licence holder - unaccompanied by qualified driver
