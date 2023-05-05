Alleged impaired driver hits house on Giles Boulevard
Windsor police have charged a 32-year-old man with impaired driving-related offences after a vehicle hit a house on Giles Boulevard.
Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Giles Boulevard West around 2:45 a.m. on Friday.
Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle with extensive front-end damage as well as damage to a residence.
The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries and was treated by EMS at the scene.
No other physical injuries have been reported.
As a result of the investigation, the driver has been charged with the following offences:
- Failure to comply with release order
- Impaired operation of a motor vehicle
- Failure to provide a breath sample
This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
-
Wranglers punch their ticket to third round with 3-2 win over CanucksThe Calgary Wranglers will take on the Coachella Firebirds in the third round of the AHL playoffs after eliminating the Abbotsford Canucks Friday night.
-
'Limited leak' of adipic acid following train derailment in Kingston, Ont.The cleanup continues after six cars on a 12-car CN Rail train derailed and a small rail bridge collapsed on the Cataraqui Industrial Spur near Bath Road in Kingston, Ont.
-
Ottawa unveils proposed new garbage system and stolen car slams into a home: Top five stories this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
-
Lakeshore community survey seeks input on traffic calming measuresThe Municipality of Lakeshore wants to hear from residents on addressing traffic, speed, and safety-related concerns on local roads.
-
Ukraine downs Russian hypersonic missile with U.S. PatriotUkraine's air force claimed Saturday to have downed a Russian hypersonic missile over Kyiv using newly acquired American Patriot defence systems, the first known time the country has been able to intercept one of Moscow's most modern missiles.
-
Alberta issues statement congratulating King on coronationThe office of the Alberta premier issued a statement congratulating King Charles III Saturday.
-
Among Atlantic Canadians, hope for a King who is 'really involved,' reaches youthAround the Atlantic region, provinces long known as friendly toward the monarchy held celebratory events in honour of King Charles III's coronation.
-
Saskatoon police ask for public’s helping in solving historic homicideThe Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is renewing a public call for help solving a 2006 homicide in the city.
-
A look back at the times King Charles III visited SaskatchewanKing Charles III has made Indigenous culture a priority for each of his visits to Saskatchewan when he was the Prince of Wales.