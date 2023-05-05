iHeartRadio

Alleged impaired driver hits house on Giles Boulevard


Officers were dispatched to the crash in the 500 block of Giles Boulevard West in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, May 5, 2023. (Source: Windsor police)

Windsor police have charged a 32-year-old man with impaired driving-related offences after a vehicle hit a house on Giles Boulevard.

Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Giles Boulevard West around 2:45 a.m. on Friday.

Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle with extensive front-end damage as well as damage to a residence.

The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries and was treated by EMS at the scene.

No other physical injuries have been reported.

As a result of the investigation, the driver has been charged with the following offences:

  • Failure to comply with release order
  • Impaired operation of a motor vehicle
  • Failure to provide a breath sample

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

12