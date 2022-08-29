Alleged impaired driver hits tomato wagon in Leamington

Two drivers are facing impaired charges after separate crashes in Essex County.

Members of the Leamington OPP responded to a collision involving a single vehicle that struck an empty tomato wagon in the 200 block of Sherk Street Leamington at 7:45 p.m. on Sunday.

As a result of the investigation, a 23-year-old resident of Chatham-Kent was charged with:

Operation While Impaired- Alcohol and Drugs

Operation While Impaired - Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

In a separate incident on Sunday just after 2 a.m., police responded to a report of a single vehicle collision on County Road 46 at County Road 23 in Lakeshore.

As a result of an investigation, a 22-year-old Essex resident was charged with:

Operation While Impaired - Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

The accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on later dates. A 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and seven-day vehicle impoundment was initiated as per statute to the accused.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.