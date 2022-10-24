Alleged impaired driver in Lakeshore charged with taking vehicle without consent
A Windsor resident is facing impaired driving charges after a crash in Lakeshore.
On Saturday around 9:55 p.m., members of the Lakeshore OPP Detachment responded to a report of a single vehicle collision on King James Avenue.
Essex County OPP say through the course of the investigation, it was determined that the driver had taken a vehicle without consent, lost control and struck a road sign.
Upon speaking with the driver, officers say it became apparent they had consumed alcohol and was displaying signs of impairment. The driver was subsequently arrested and transported to a local detachment for further testing.
As a result, the 20-year-old Windsor resident, has been charged with:
- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs
- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
- Take Motor Vehicle Without Consent
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order
- Failure to comply with release order - other than to attend court
- Operation While Prohibited (5 counts)
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor at a later date to answer to the charges.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact Lakeshore OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.