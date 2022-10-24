Alleged impaired driver in Lakeshore charged with taking vehicle without consent

A Windsor resident is facing impaired driving charges after a crash in Lakeshore.

On Saturday around 9:55 p.m., members of the Lakeshore OPP Detachment responded to a report of a single vehicle collision on King James Avenue.

Essex County OPP say through the course of the investigation, it was determined that the driver had taken a vehicle without consent, lost control and struck a road sign.

Upon speaking with the driver, officers say it became apparent they had consumed alcohol and was displaying signs of impairment. The driver was subsequently arrested and transported to a local detachment for further testing.

As a result, the 20-year-old Windsor resident, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Take Motor Vehicle Without Consent

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Failure to comply with release order - other than to attend court

Operation While Prohibited (5 counts)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor at a later date to answer to the charges.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact Lakeshore OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.