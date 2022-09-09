Alleged impaired driver in Stoney Point blocked by witnesses before police arrive

Essex County OPP say witnesses blocked the vehicle of an alleged impaired driver before police arrived on scene in Stoney Point.

A 46-year-old Lakeshore man was charged with driving-related offences following the investigation.

Officers responded to a report of a possible impaired driver on St. Clair Road on Thursday. Upon arrival, officers say they located a sedan that had been blocked in by witnesses.

Police say they also learned the driver of the sedan had veered into the sidewalk where pedestrians had been walking, no pedestrians were struck.

As officers spoke to the driver, he was allegedly displaying signs of impairment, so he was arrested for impaired operation. He was later transported to the Lakeshore OPP Detachment for breath testing.

As a result of the investigation, the Lakeshore man has been charged with:

· Dangerous Operation

· Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

· Failure or refusal to comply with demand

The accused was released from custody with a court appearance scheduled for Sept. 28 at the Ontario Court of Justice -Windsor.