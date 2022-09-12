Alleged impaired Wallaceburg driver charged after collision sends six to hospital
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
A 20-year-old driver is facing an impaired charged after a crash in Walpole Island over the weekend sent six people to the hospital.
Walpole Island police along with Lambton County OPP and Chatham-Kent EMS responded to the two vehicle crash on Tecumseh Road around 6 p.m. Saturday.
Police say six people were transported to the hospital as a result of the crash.
The Wallaceburg resident is now facing a charge of operation while impaired causing bodily harm.
The driver was released and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Police are reminding residents if you see a driver you suspect may be impaired, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your mobile phone.
