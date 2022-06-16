Alleged intruder hides in apartment closet, assaults officers: CK police

Chatham-Kent police have charged an alleged intruder accused of hiding in an apartment closet and assaulting officers upon removal.

Police responded to a disturbance at an apartment building on Talbot Street West in Blenheim at 11:24 p.m. Wednesday night.

Police say the man was banging on numerous doors and attempting to enter apartments.

Upon arrival, officers say they learned the man trespassed in the building several times and was hiding in an apartment closet, where he was not welcome.

As police attempted to remove the man, officers say he became assaultive towards them. Police say the man pushed one officer and struck another with a closed fist.

The 37-year-old Bothwell man was charged with failing to leave the premise when directed, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer. He was transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.