Alleged intruder hides in apartment closet, assaults officers: CK police
Chatham-Kent police have charged an alleged intruder accused of hiding in an apartment closet and assaulting officers upon removal.
Police responded to a disturbance at an apartment building on Talbot Street West in Blenheim at 11:24 p.m. Wednesday night.
Police say the man was banging on numerous doors and attempting to enter apartments.
Upon arrival, officers say they learned the man trespassed in the building several times and was hiding in an apartment closet, where he was not welcome.
As police attempted to remove the man, officers say he became assaultive towards them. Police say the man pushed one officer and struck another with a closed fist.
The 37-year-old Bothwell man was charged with failing to leave the premise when directed, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer. He was transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.
-
Two people seriously injured in Etobicoke shootingTwo people have been seriously injured in a shooting in Etobicoke, Toronto police say.
-
Cyclist in hospital after being struck Friday nightA cyclist was in hospital Friday after being struck by a vehicle Friday night.
-
As living costs surge, tenants dread B.C.'s next inflation-matched rent increaseWith annual rent increases tied to inflation in British Columbia, tenant advocates are worried the next hike could force some already-struggling families from their homes.
-
Edmonton to meet four-year affordable housing goals, council to discuss further targetsWhile Edmonton will meet its four-year subsidized housing unit targets by the end of the year, city council will discuss how the city should approach its next goals.
-
Kitsilano resident group rejects proposed social housing building, calls for better modelA vocal group in Kitsilano is once again rejecting plans for a social housing building in the neighbourhood.
-
Halifax’s new drive-in movie theatre prepares for first screeningThe largest drive-in movie theatre east of Montreal is one day away from opening.
-
Retired Mountie pushing for criminal charges in the death of Arlene WesterveltIt’s been six years since the mysterious drowning death of Arlene Westvervelt, and now a retired RCMP member is spearheading her family’s fight for justice.
-
New exhibit celebrates Prince Edward Island's Mi'kmaq, Acadian historyA new exhibit at the Acadian Museum in Miscouche, P.E.I., provides a look back into the province's Mi'kmaq and Acadian history.
-
Stranger sexually assaulted woman walking in Kelowna, RCMP sayMounties in Kelowna are warning the public after a woman was sexually assaulted by a stranger in the city earlier this week.