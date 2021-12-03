Alleged Kitchener shooter faces charges in two other shootings, lawyer confirms

CTV News has learned that a man charged last month in relation to a shooting on Country Hill Drive in March is also facing charges in two other shooting incidents.

One of those shootings left two people injured and the other incident left one woman dead.

The first shooting was on March 23 on Country Hill Drive in Kitchener.

"I heard like three to four gunshots," said Patricia Valdes, at the time of the incident. "It sounded really close so I got scared and I went out to my back corner to see if I could see anything," she added.

The shooting prompted a police investigation that led to an arrest eight months later in Milton.

The accused is 24-year-old Richard Wuol.

Court documents show he’s facing multiple charges including discharging a firearm with the intent to endanger life and a number of weapons offences. Wuol’s lawyer confirms those charges are in relation to the Country Hills incident.

His lawyer confirmed Wuol has been in custody for months on other allegations.

"He was arrested in June," said Bruce Ritter, Wuol’s lawyer. "It was on a Canada-wide warrant for charges out of Kitchener," he added.

According to Ritter, those charges are related to a shooting on Lester Street in Waterloo over the May long weekend this year. The shooting left a 41-year-old man and 24-year-old woman injured.

Wuol was charged with two counts of attempted murder and firearms offences.

He is also accused in a June 9th murder that happened in Mississauga.

Marissa Radstake, a 22-year-old from Walkerton, was found suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot near Ninth Line and Burnhamthorpe Road. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wuol was charged with first degree murder in Radstake’s death in July, while he was already in custody on the charges out of Waterloo Region.

Ritter confirmed he was arrested in Mississauga by Peel police.

The arrest happening days after Radstake’s murder.

The 24-year-old also faces other criminal charges laid in July, including exploitation, multiple assault charges, assault with a handgun, uttering threats, confinement, and procuring services.

His next court date is scheduled for mid-December.