Alleged Maple Ridge hit-and-run driver urged to turn himself in
Mounties in Maple Ridge, B.C., are asking the suspect driver in a hit-and-run crash to turn himself in.
The incident occurred just after noon on Jan. 26, Ridge Meadows RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.
Officers were called to the intersection of 240 Street and 118 Avenue for a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian, police said, adding that the victim suffered a broken leg and was taken to hospital by paramedics.
Police said the suspect vehicle is a "2000s" era white Toyota hatchback. They described the driver as a South Asian man in his 60s who was wearing a gold-coloured turban.
"Police are asking that the driver of the Toyota come forward and contact investigators," the release reads.
Investigators are also asking witnesses and people with dash cam or other video from the area to contact them at 604-463-6251. The file number is 2024-1624, police said.
