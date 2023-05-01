iHeartRadio

Alleged plan to 'murder' police officers results in charges


(Source: Aylmer Police Service)

Police have charged a 33-year-old Aylmer man after he made numerous threats to officers, including planning to murder them.

Aylmer police say they received several threating phone calls from the suspect over the past several weeks.

On April 24, officers received a threat where the suspect claimed he was planning their murders.

The man was arrested and released with conditions and will appear in court next month.

