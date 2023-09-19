Alleged porch pirate caught on camera
Windsor police are looking to identify a porch pirate who was caught on camera sniping a package.
Police say the female suspect took the parcel from the front porch of a home in the 2500 block of Alexis Road around 5 p.m. on Saturday.
The suspect is described as a white woman, about 20-30 years old with a large build and red/brown hair.
At the time of the incidents she was wearing a black sweater, grey jogging pants and arrived on a black and green bike.
Police are reminding everyone to use caution when getting packages delivered to your home.
Anyone who can identify this suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers with information at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.
Case #: 23-108323
pic.twitter.com/RPjF7nRT2q
