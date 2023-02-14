Alleged road rage incident leads to threats with a firearm and hammer, North Perth man arrested

A 33-year-old North Perth man is facing numerous charges after police received reports of a man who had been threatened with both a firearm and a hammer in Stratford.

On Monday just after noon, Stratford police said they responded to Maple Avenue and learned that threats were made as a result of a road rage incident that began elsewhere in the city. After threatening the victim, the accused left the area in a red Chevrolet Cruze, police said in a news release.

A witness to the incident provided a licence plate for the vehicle and the car was located parked at a residence on Home Street, said police.

Police observed the accused leaving the residence shortly after 1:00 p.m. Officers initiated a high-risk takedown, and an arrest was made without incident.

Police said they searched the vehicle after the arrest which led to the seizure of an imitation firearm, a hammer, a small sword, and a length of metal pipe.

The man is facing several charges including pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

He is expected to appear in court in March.