Alleged road rage results in charges for Innisfil man
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Police arrested a driver accused of running another vehicle off the road and causing a two-vehicle collision in a case of road rage.
South Simcoe police say the incident happened Saturday night on 9th Line and Somers Boulevard in Innisfil.
According to the police report, the vehicle was forced into the ditch, and "the suspect vehicle then collided with the vehicle in the ditch."
The two occupants of the vehicle that was run off the road were uninjured.
The accused, a 33-year-old Innisfil man, was treated for minor injuries and charged with impaired and dangerous driving.
His licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for one week.
It's unclear what sparked the alleged road rage.
