Alleged seller charged in 2020 overdose death of London woman: LPS

Police in London have charged a Toronto man with manslaughter after what they say was a drug-related death in November 2020.

According to police, emergency services responded to a call around 5 a.m. on Nov. 20 for an unresponsive woman in a home in the area of Commissioners Road east and Adelaide Street south.

The woman was pronounced deceased when paramedics got to the scene.

A post-mortem exam was done and police say the cause of death was a heroin overdose.

Through the investigation, officers identified a man who they say sold the heroin to the victim.

The 28-year-old from Toronto has been charged with manslaughter and traffic in schedule I substance.