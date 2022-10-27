Alleged sex assault investigated near University of Windsor

Police are investigating a report of an alleged sexual assault that occurred near the University of Windsor campus earlier this week.

On Tuesday night just before 11 p.m., a woman says a man rushed her from behind and groped her, she screamed and the suspect ran off, eastbound on Wyandotte Street.

This is the third reported incident involving a suspect lurking near campus at night. Windsor police say the investigation will determine if they are linked.

In the mean time, they are working with campus police to increase security.

Police have now released a description of the suspect. Police say the suspect is a black man with a darker complexion, standing about six-feet tall.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a grey hoodie, dark pants and black and white running shoes.

The University of Windsor is reminding staff and students about the on-campus safety tools.

Anyone can download the “safe lancer” app, which puts a call to campus police and Windsor police with one touch. It also has a "walk home" feature.

There are also blue columns and yellow emergency boxes positioned around campus, which contact police when pressed.

There’s also the walk safe program, which pairs people with a walking buddy at night.

As their investigation continues, Windsor police have some safety tips.

“We want to remind people to be aware of their surroundings,” said Const. Bianca ackson. “If you are out late at night: park in a well lit area. Make sure you have the keys to your vehicle in hand, ready to be used. Also walk with friends – buddy system is always the best way to go.”

With the investigation ongoing, the University of Windsor said "Safety, dignity, and the ability to move freely around the University of Windsor campus without fear or restriction has always been and will continue to be the University’s highest priority, and it is one that we will continue to pursue vigorously.”

Windsor police ask anyone who might have seen someone suspicious in the area, or caught anything on security or dash camera, to give them a call.