Alleged sexual assault and stabbing leads to charges for Sarnia man
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Content Producer
Kristylee Varley
A Sarnia, Ont. man is in critical care in London hospital after being stabbed several times, according to police.
Officers were called to a home in the 800 block of Devine Street near East Street south in Sarnia for an alleged assault.
Police say a 47-year-old man had been stabbed by another man after confronting him about being “sexually inappropriate” towards a female who was also present at the home.
The accused fled the residence but police say they found him not far away and he was taken into custody without further incident.
The 19-year-old is facing charges of sexual assault, two counts of assault with a weapon and aggravated assault. He remains in police custody.
