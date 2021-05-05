Alleged sexual assault under investigation in Abbotsford, local police say

Police in Abbotsford say they're investigating an alleged sexual assault and hoping to get information about the incident from members of the public.

In a news release Wednesday, police said the assault reportedly happened at about 1 a.m. Friday near Peardonville Road and Livingstone Avenue. Officers say the female victim was out walking when she met the male suspect and they began talking.

"They walked to the northeast area of the Peardonville overpass; a short time later the suspect sexually assaulted the victim," police said in a news release.

"The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released. The suspect is not known to the victim."

Police describe the suspect as 5'8" tall, Indigenous and in his late 20s to early 40s. He has long, dark hair that was pulled behind his ears, small dark eyes, dark thick eyebrows and a thin moustache.

Police say he was wearing a white jacket with a red stripe down the arms, dark pants, running shoes and a backpack at the time of the incident.

Anyone who has information of the incident or dash cam footage from the area on April 30 is asked to call Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.