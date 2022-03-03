Alleged shooter in road rage incident arrested by Calgary police

A Calgary man wanted for attempted murder relating to a road rage incident has been arrested and is also facing charges from an unrelated incident in 2021.

Investigators had been searching for Anthony Gregory Favell, 22, since the morning of Feb. 16, when two drivers got into a fight, which resulted in one shooting at the other.

Calls to police began just after 8 a.m. that day about the drivers near Stoney Trail and Nose Hill Drive N.W. Investigators say there was evidence that a firearm had been discharged but the victim had not been shot.

After reviewing evidence and gathering CCTV footage, investigators identified Favell as a suspect and he was arrested on March 1, charged with attempted murder, pointing a firearm, and discharging a firearm with intent.

Police say Favell was also wanted on separate charges related to an alleged arson in October 2021.

"On Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at approximately 3:25 a.m., police responded to a break and enter call at the Dawa Medical Clinic located at 5268 Marlborough Drive N.E. Upon arrival, officers discovered the business was engulfed in flames at which time the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) was notified and attended the scene," police said in a release.

"After the fire was extinguished, the attending CFD Fire Investigator advised officers that the fire was suspicious, and our Arson Unit was engaged to investigate."

CCTV footage gathered from the scene led police to identify Favell as a suspect. He is facing one count of arson.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.