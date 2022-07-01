Alleged shooting leaves man in critical condition: Saskatoon Police

Saskatoon’s major crime, serious assault, guns and gangs and forensic identification sections are investigating an alleged shooting in the 100 block of Avenue P south.

Officers of the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) found an injured man behind an apartment building in the area around 1:44 a.m. Friday, July 1, according to a media release.

The 28-year-old man is receiving treatment and is reported to be in critical condition.

His identify has not been released.