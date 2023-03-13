Alleged shoplifter arrested while trying to boost stolen getaway car
A Guelph man is facing multiple charges after police say he stole items from a business, then ran to another nearby business to ask someone to boost his car.
Officers arrested him in the parking lot.
It happened just before 5 p.m. Friday on Woodlawn Road West, near Elmira Road North.
Police say investigation determined the Dodge Journey the man was driving had been stolen from a Guelph address earlier that day while it was warming up.
Officers searched the vehicle and found nearly $2,300 worth of stolen property from a different business. Small amounts for Fentanyl and hydromorphone were also recovered.
The 36-year-old Guelph man has been charged with theft under $5,000, possessing stolen property over $5,000 and two counts of possessing controlled substances.
