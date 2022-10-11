Alleged shoplifter at Leamington business faces charges

Essex County OPP say a 30-year-old man is facing charges after stealing merchandise from a store in Leamington.

Officers responded to the shoplifting incident after being called to business on Seacliff Drive East on Saturday around 6:51 p.m.

It was determined that a person attended the store and removed merchandise. Officers located the individual and subsequently took them into custody without incident.

The Leamington man is facing the following charges:

Theft Under $5000

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Leamington at a later date.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Leamington OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.