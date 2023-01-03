Alleged shoplifter charged in Leamington business

OPP say a man has been charged after stealing items from a business in Leamington.

Leamington OPP officers were called to a business on Talbot Street East on Tuesday around 6:48 p.m., after a person was witnessed shoplifting at a business.

The Leamington man has been charged with theft under $5,000 – shoplifting.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor at a later date to answer to the charge.

If you have any information that could assist with the investigation, the OPP can be reached anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122.

