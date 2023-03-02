Alleged smuggling attempt thwarted on St. Clair River

Five people have been arrested after U.S. Border Patrol agents thwarted an alleged smuggling attempt near Algonac.

The incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 20, when Border Patrol dispatchers saw a boat on the St. Clair River cross the international border near a known smuggling route.

Marysville station agents said the five individuals admitted to having just crossed the border from Canada by boat. Agents said two migrants were “drenched and shivering,” due to them falling into the river while climbing out of the boat. A medical assessment was performed and emergency blankets along with dry clothing was given to them later at the station.

All five suspects were then taken into custody. During the processing stage of the investigation, agents identified two subjects from India, and the remainder from Nigeria, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic.

“The smuggler tried to take advantage of darkness and freezing temperatures to mask his criminal activity. Bad people will go to great lengths to avoid arrest, placing themselves and others in danger. Thankfully, Detroit Sector agents and communication specialists are protecting our Nation around the clock, even in adverse weather,” said Chief Patrol Agent Robert Danley.

All five subjects are being processed for U.S. immigration violations.

The suspect from the Dominican Republic is additionally being presented to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for prosecution based on his prior immigration removals in addition to his documented history of drug trafficking.

Anyone with information on suspicious activity is asked to call the Detroit Sector Border Patrol Border Watch telephone number toll-free at 800-537-3220.