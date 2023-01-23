Alleged soup-thrower back in jail, facing multiple charges: VPD

A 27-year-old man who’s accused of assaulting a senior store clerk in Vancouver earlier this month is back in custody, according to police.

Fario Mabanza was returned to jail on Saturday, just five days after the Vancouver Police Department revealed he was the subject of a province-wide arrest warrant for failing to attend a scheduled court appearance on Jan. 12.

In a release issued Monday morning, the VPD said an officer was responding to “reports of suspicious people trespassing in a parkade on Richards Street” when Mabanza was located.

He’s facing charges of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and theft for allegedly throwing a hot cup of instant noodles at a 70-year-old convenience store employee on Jan. 8.

In a previous release, the VPD said the woman had been trying to stop Mabanza from shoplifting and was “recovering.”