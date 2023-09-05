Alleged speeder stopped going 137 km/hr in Amherstburg
A driver in Amherstburg has been charged with going 67 kilometres per hour over the speed limit.
The Windsor Police Service Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped the vehicle travelling 137 km/hr in a posted 70 km/hr zone on the 2nd Concession Road North in Amherstburg on Saturday.
The driver was issued a 30-day license suspension & the vehicle was impounded for 14 days. pic.twitter.com/0AU5QbNZd4
In Ontario, if you are driving 40 km or more over the posted speed limit in a zone with a speed limit of less than 80 km, you can be charged with stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act.
Immediate penalties for drivers caught street racing or stunt driving is a 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.
If you are convicted, the minimum first-time fine for stunt driving is $2,000 and the fine can increase to a maximum fine of $10,000.
