Alleged stabbing in London, Ont. leaves one male injured

The SIU is investigating a stabbing that occurred in London on Sunday.

Police responded to the area of Balfour Place and Trafalgar Street where they found two people had allegedly been stabbed.

The male involved was located, still in possession of the weapons allegedly involved in the incident and transported to hospital.

Two more victims sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact London Police Services.

