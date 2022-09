Alleged stunt driver busted going 173km/hr in Windsor

Windsor police say two more stunt drivers were taken off the road.

Officers stopped a driver of a Dodge Challenger going 173 kilometres per hour in a posted 100 km/hr zone on Saturday.

In a separate incident on Monday, a police say a BMW was spotted going 111km/hr in a 60km/hr zone.

Both drivers' vehicles were impounded for 14 days and their licences were suspended for 30 days.

