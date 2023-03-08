Alleged stunt driver flees police in northern Ont.
A 22-year-old man from Cochrane is facing numerous charges following an incident on Twelfth Avenue early Monday morning.
"At approximately 1:45 a.m., members of the James Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Twelfth Avenue in Cochrane,” police said in a news release Tuesday.
The driver refused to stop and fled from police, however the vehicle was located a short time later.
“Stunt driver fled from police, resisted arrest, then refused to provide breath sample,” said police.
He is now charged with stunt driving, stunt driving, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, failing to stop at a stop sign, fleeing from police, resisting a peace officer and refusal to comply with demand.
The driver also received a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.
The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court on April 4 to answer to the charges.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
-
Man suffers serious injuries following house fire in TorontoA man in his 50s was sent to the hospital after a fire broke out in a Toronto home on Wednesday night.
-
Alberta's wild cards roll during early draw as Koe set to take on Dundstone in a battle of Brier heavyweightsWednesday's early draws produced positive results for two Alberta-skipped teams at the Tim Horton's Brier.
-
First Nations chiefs criticize Alberta premier's oilsands tailings spill commentsAlberta Premier Danielle Smith is minimizing the effect of two large releases of oilsands tailings water, two area First Nations leaders said Wednesday.
-
Inspiring Leadership Forum held at U of R for International Women's DayThe University of Regina’s (U of R) Inspiring Leadership Forum took place on Wednesday. The annual event brings in internationally renowned women, providing motivational stories on International Women’s Day.
-
Penetanguishene man charged with possessing, distributing child pornographyA 29-year-old Penetanguishene man faces charges of possessing child pornography and making it available following a police raid on Tuesday.
-
Sask. court hears La Ronge man stabbed in heart, died of blood lossA 29-year-old La Ronge man was stabbed in the heart and died of blood loss, according to an expert witness who testified in the murder trial Wednesday morning.
-
No hazardous materials found at possible hazmat site in VictoriaVictoria police say they have confirmed no hazardous materials were found at a multi-unit building in the Fairfield area earlier this week.
-
Underground Railroad commemorative artwork to be commissioned for Gordie Howe International BridgeA call for artists will be launched this month for an Underground Railroad commemorative artwork to be commissioned at the Gordie Howe International Bridge.
-
Lunch for a final grade, and a good causeFive Georgian College students have teamed up to pull off their final grade: a lunch for 100 people to raise funds for the Women and Children’s Shelter of Barrie.