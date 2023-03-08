Alleged stunt driver flees police in northern Ont.

A 22-year-old man from Cochrane is facing numerous charges following an incident on Twelfth Avenue early Monday morning.

"At approximately 1:45 a.m., members of the James Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Twelfth Avenue in Cochrane,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

The driver refused to stop and fled from police, however the vehicle was located a short time later.

“Stunt driver fled from police, resisted arrest, then refused to provide breath sample,” said police.

He is now charged with stunt driving, stunt driving, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, failing to stop at a stop sign, fleeing from police, resisting a peace officer and refusal to comply with demand.

The driver also received a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court on April 4 to answer to the charges.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.