Alleged thief trades in Nikes for ice fishing gear
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
Chatham-Kent police are searching for a break and enter suspect who appears to wear a size 12 running shoe.
Police say early Sunday morning officers received a call regarding a break, enter and theft complaint.
Sometime overnight, a suspect went into the victim’s mudroom and vehicle and made away with a pair of boots and a blue ice fishing jacket.
The suspect left behind a pair of size 12 Nike running shoes.
