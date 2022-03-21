iHeartRadio

Alleged thief trades in Nikes for ice fishing gear

File Photo

Chatham-Kent police are searching for a break and enter suspect who appears to wear a size 12 running shoe.

Police say early Sunday morning officers received a call regarding a break, enter and theft complaint.

Sometime overnight, a suspect went into the victim’s mudroom and vehicle and made away with a pair of boots and a blue ice fishing jacket.

The suspect left behind a pair of size 12 Nike running shoes.

