Alleged threats at knifepoint prompts lockdown of Lethbridge school, suspect arrested in playground

A 31-year-old Lethbridge man faces several charges following a police investigation into reports of a suspect with a knife near a Lethbridge elementary school.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Fourth Avenue N. early Wednesday afternoon following a call a man with a knife had been threatening others and was headed toward Westminster Elementary School.

The school was placed in lockdown as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff.

The suspect was located on the school's playground roughly 30 minutes after the initial 911 call and he was apprehended.

According to police, the man did not have a knife on him but a suspect weapon was recovered from his home that was near to the school.

Christopher David Smith faces charges of:

Assault with a weapon;

Possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public; and,

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Police confirm no injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.

Smith remains in custody ahead of his judicial interim release hearing.



