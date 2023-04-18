Alleged violent offender arrested after standoff in Port Alberni

The Port Alberni RCMP say a wanted man was arrested after a large police presence locked down a street on Monday morning.

Members of the Port Alberni RCMP were at a motel in the 4100-block of Redford Street when they saw a wanted man inside one of the motel rooms.

Members of the Port Alberni RCMP's major crime unit then locked down the area, while RCMP emergency response teams, negotiators, and other police resources were called in.

After a brief standoff, police say David Daniel Bird, a man in his 40s, was arrested. He was wanted on several offences, including robbery, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and break and enter.

"Barricaded people are inherently dangerous situations that are often fluid and dynamic," said Port Alberni RCMP Const. Richard Johns in a release Tuesday.

"We appreciate the understanding of citizens who allowed officers work through this to come to a safe end," he said.

"Officers were able to ensure this situation resolved quickly and safely through cooperation with [paramedics], Port Alberni Fire Department and staff from the City of Port Alberni."

Bird remains in police custody until a court appearance later this month.

Police operation in #PortAlberni is over. Thank you for your cooperation. https://t.co/gKCDnw1Ppq