Alleged Windsor fraudster arrested in Toronto, second suspect still outstanding
Windsor police say a woman who allegedly committed bank fraud using fake documents to withdraw $9,000 from a victim’s account was arrested in Toronto.
Police say she and a second suspect went to a bank in the 7400 block of Tecumseh Road East to make the withdraw. The pair then went to a second bank in the 5700 block of Wyandotte Street East and tried to illegally take out $6,000 from another person’s account.
An employee became suspicious, and the pair fled the scene.
Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit investigators have arrested suspect Tara Nicholls, 49, a second suspect, John Cribb, 47, remains outstanding. Police were aware the pair could be be in the Scarborough area.
Nicholls faces the following charges:
- Fraud over $5,000 (x 2)
- Personation with intent to gain advantage (x 2)
- Possession of identity documents relating to another person
- Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence
Cribb remains outstanding on the following:
- Fraud over $5,000 (x 2)
- Fraud under $5,000
- Personation with intent to gain advantage (x 2)
- Possession of identity documents relating to another person (x 3)
- Unlawful possession of a counterfeit mark (x 2)
- Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence
eAnyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts should contact the Windsor Police’s Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com