Allegedly 'armed and dangerous' Okanagan suspect turns himself in, RCMP say

Mounties in the Okanagan say a man suspected of a Canada Day shooting in Osoyoos has turned himself in.

Investigators with the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen RCMP issued a warning Wednesday about Steven Marlo Gallagher.

Calling him "armed and dangerous," Mounties said the 29-year-old was wanted for allegedly shooting a stranger from Maple Ridge in an area known as "White Sands" on the east side of Osoyoos Lake on July 1.

Police said they were also investigating whether Gallagher was linked to two other shooting incidents in Penticton last month.

In an update Thursday, Mounties said Gallagher surrendered himself to Penticton RCMP late Wednesday night, not long after police issued their public warning about him.

Police said they do not believe there is any further threat to the public, and urged anyone with information that could help with their investigation to contact Osoyoos RCMP at 250-495-7236.