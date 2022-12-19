Allegedly drunk driver crashes into OPP cruiser at R.I.D.E. checkpoint

Police charged a motorist accused of crashing into a marked OPP cruiser at a R.I.D.E. checkpoint with impaired driving.

OPP says the police vehicle was parked along the shoulder of Highway 10 in Caledon with its lights activated when it was rear-ended around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

"An officer was setting up a Festive RIDE location on the off-ramp from Hurontario Street northbound to Valleywood Boulevard," OPP stated in a release.

No one was seriously injured; however, the collision caused extensive damage to the vehicle.

Police had a tow truck haul the 48-year-old Caledon man's vehicle to an impound yard, where it will remain for seven days.

"In all cases where impaired driving charges are laid, the accused's licence is suspended for 90 days, and their vehicle is impounded," OPP noted.

The OPP Festive RIDE campaign to remove impaired drivers from the roads runs until Dec. 31.

Despite officers increasing their efforts to prevent #ImpairedDriving, some drivers still aren’t getting the message. With 7,446 #FestiveRIDE programs since November 17, #OPP have charged 884 impaired drivers.



We MUST do better. Lives really do depend on it. #DriveSober pic.twitter.com/U1om3vS6RB