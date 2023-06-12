Allegedly drunk e-bike rider arrested after being found slumped over handlebars: London police

A 61-year-old man from London, Ont. is facing charges after he allegedly rode an e-bike while intoxicated and holding a beer, and was later found by police slumped over the handlebars.

According to the London Police Service, at approximately 3:30 p.m. on June 10, police were contacted in relation to a man who was stopped on the road in the area of Gordon Avenue and Commissioners Road West while operating an e-bike and holding a beer.

Police attended the area and later located the man slumped over the handlebars of the e-bike, and he was arrested without issue.

As a result of the investigation, London police have charged a 61-year-old man with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Impaired operation of a conveyance

Impaired exceed blood alcohol concentration

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on July 18 in relation to the charges.