Allegedly drunk e-bike rider arrested after being found slumped over handlebars: London police
A 61-year-old man from London, Ont. is facing charges after he allegedly rode an e-bike while intoxicated and holding a beer, and was later found by police slumped over the handlebars.
According to the London Police Service, at approximately 3:30 p.m. on June 10, police were contacted in relation to a man who was stopped on the road in the area of Gordon Avenue and Commissioners Road West while operating an e-bike and holding a beer.
Police attended the area and later located the man slumped over the handlebars of the e-bike, and he was arrested without issue.
As a result of the investigation, London police have charged a 61-year-old man with the following offences for his alleged involvement:
- Impaired operation of a conveyance
- Impaired exceed blood alcohol concentration
The accused is scheduled to appear in court on July 18 in relation to the charges.
-
The new project using cameras to learn more about golden eaglesA collaborative project between Manitoba and Kentucky is taking research into golden eagles to new heights.
-
Community group rallies to try and save beach volleyball courtsA Calgary group says it is prepared to dig in and attempt to block a plan to get rid of a pair of outdoor beach volleyball courts in the city.
-
Two cats perish in Chatham house fireTwo family cats have died in a Chatham house fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon.
-
Cape Breton greenhouse marks 100 years in business; Owner to celebrate half-centuryA Cape Breton greenhouse is celebrating a century in business, while the owner celebrates 50 years in charge.
-
OPP investigating alleged hate crime at Midland schoolsInvestigators with the Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect allegedly involved in a hate crime in Midland.
-
Volkswagen deal to cost the federal government more than previously announced: PBOThe parliamentary budget officer says Canada's exclusive contract with German auto giant Volkswagen to build an electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario will cost the federal government up to $16.3 billion over the next ten years.
-
Ontario hospital workers awarded more pay after Bill 124 found unconstitutionalOntario hospital workers are set to get additional wage increases over two years, the latest in a series of similar arbitration decisions after the province's wage-restraint law was found unconstitutional.
-
-
14-year-old teen faces charges following alleged assault with bladed weaponA 14-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly assaulting another teen with a bladed weapon causing serious injuries, a news release from Regina Police Service (RPS) said.