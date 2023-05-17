Allegedly impaired driver charged after crashing into guardrail

A driver from Port Burwell, Ont. is without a licence for the next three months after he allegedly drove intoxicated and crashed into a guardrail last weekend in Bayham.

According to Elgin County OPP, on May 15 at approximately 9:10 p.m., police responded to a collision involving a passenger vehicle that had struck a guardrail on Plank Road in the Municipality of Bayham.

Police said that while speaking to officers, the driver exhibited signs of impairment and was taken into custody without issue.

As a result of the investigation, a 31-year-old man from Port Burwell has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired - blood concentration (80 plus)

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

In addition, a 90-day administrative driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment was enacted.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in St. Thomas on June 13 in relation to the charges.

Police once again remind drivers to “drive sober.”