Allegedly impaired driver crashes into hydro pole, gas line: Chatham-Kent police
A 42-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly drove impaired and crashed his car, striking a gas line and hydro pole in Chatham-Kent over the weekend.
According to the Chatham-Kent Police Service, at approximately 9:14 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to the area of Zone Centre Line for a report of a single vehicle crash.
Upon arrival, police determined that the male driver of a pickup truck had lost control of the vehicle and rolled it, causing it to strike a gas line and hydro pole.
Police later arrested the 42-year-old Bothwell, Ont. man and charged him with operation while impaired.
Police then transported to man to police headquarters and obtained two breath samples, both of which registered over the legal limit.
He was then additionally charged with having a blood alcohol concentration of over 80 milligrams.
The accused was released a short time later on an undertaking and with a future court date.
