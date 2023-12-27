Allegedly impaired driver handed lengthy licence suspension on Christmas Day

A Newmarket man may have ended up on the naughty list after police allege he was driving while under the influence on Christmas Day.

Provincial police pulled a pickup truck over on Monday at Bathurst Street and Henderson Drive in Aurora and arrested the 40-year-old motorist.

Police say the officers found an open bottle of whiskey in the truck.

The charges resulted in a 90-day driver's licence suspension and a week-long vehicle impoundment.

The OPP Festive R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) campaign that kicked off in mid-November runs until Jan. 1.

"Always plan ahead by having a designated driver, staying overnight, or taking a cab or public transportation. There is never an excuse for impaired driving," the organization stated on its website regarding the holiday campaign that aims to remove drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs from the roads.