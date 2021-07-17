Allegedly impaired woman crashes watercraft into family of three

Provincial police say a woman who crashed a personal watercraft into a family in a kayak on Three Mile Lake in Muskoka was drunk.

It happened at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say two adults and a child in the kayak and two women on the watercraft were treated in hospital and released.

Police describe all the injuries as minor but shared a photo of the watercraft involved dripping with what appears to be blood.

A 28-year-old Toronto woman is facing charges, including impaired operation.