Allegedly intoxicated woman charged after assaulting three officers

A Bruce County woman is facing charges in relation to an incident where three Saugeen Shores police officers were assaulted.

Around 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday, police took a report of a stolen vehicle from Lamont Sports Park.

A few minutes later, an off-duty officers saw the vehicle circling a neighbourhood with no taillights

The off-duty officer contact Saugeen Shores police to report the suspicious activity and kept an eye on the vehicle while officers responded.

According to police, the driver was impaired by alcohol and was removed from the vehicle and arrested.

During the arrest a woman punched an officer in the face and attempted to flee on foot. She was taken under control and transported to the station. While at the station police report assaulted two more officers.

A a 32-year-old has been charged with three counts of assault a peace officer, resist a peace officer and operation while impaired.