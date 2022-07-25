Toronto dog owner 'so happy' to be reunited with stolen puppy

A Toronto woman has been reunited with her beloved dog after it was stolen from her apartment building earlier this month.

“It’s been an absolute nightmare, not knowing if I was going to see her again, not knowing who had her, what’s happening to her,” Lauren, who asked not to have her surname included, told reporters on Monday.

“It’s just been hell. So I’m just very, very happy to just see her face again. She’s happy to see me too, but she just wants to get home.”

The seven-month-old American Bulldog named Bella was stolen on July 5.

Police issued a news release regarding the theft on Sunday. At that time, police identified Tiffany Ellis, 26, as the suspect who allegedly snatched the dog from the apartment building at Jane Street and Shoreham Drive.

Ellis is still wanted on a charge of theft under $5,000.

On Monday, police said, after weeks apart from her owner, Bella was located at a North York Shelter. She was brought there by a good Samaritan after Bella was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough and needed medical attention.

“A wonderful lady, an animal lover, found her on the side of the road, scooped her up and brought her to hospital. Thank god for that lady because we may have never seen our dog again,” Lauren said.

Images captured by CTV News Toronto at the reunion showed Lauren and an injured Bella together once again.

Lauren said Bella suffered a broken shoulder blade following the collision with the car. She plans to set up a fundraiser to cover the cost of medical expenses related to the recovery.

“She’s a puppy so she’s resilient, but it’s definitely going to take some therapy and some tender loving care at home,” Lauren said.