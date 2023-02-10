Allen Road reopens after vehicle strikes construction worker, flips over

The southbound lanes of Allen Road have reopened after a vehicle struck a construction worker overnight, leaving him with serious injuries.

Toronto Police said a Volvo SUV was travelling south on Allen Road, just south of Lawrence Avenue, at around 12:45 a.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle. Police said the vehicle swerved into the left shoulder, where a construction worker was carrying out work, and struck him.

The vehicle then proceeded to hit a snowbank and rolled over.

The construction worker, a man in his 30s, was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

The 34-year-old driver of the Volvo was taken into custody on suspicion of impaired driving and is facing charges, police said.

Another construction worker who was at the scene told CP24 that the driver got out of his overturned vehicle and was swearing, but stayed away from the workers. The man said he held his co-worker’s hand until paramedics arrived.

Officers with Traffic Services remained on scene for hours to investigate and the busy road remained closed until around 8:30 a.m.