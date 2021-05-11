Allie Sunshine Project’s annual plant giveaway spreads seeds of wellness for seventh year

For its seventh year, the Allie Sunshine Project will be ‘Planting Wellness’ by giving away thousands of plants to local gardeners.

The annual Planting Wellness plant giveaway aims to “ignite learning and wellness” by distributing free vegetable transplants to school, backyard, community and patio gardeners of the region.

“There are so many ways our gardens, with just a little care and a little effort, give to us and cultivate our well-being. This rejuvenates and heals the individual. It nourishes the family with nutrition, sunlight, fresh air and above all, time together. We teach our children life skills, discipline, cooperation and reverence for our ecosystems. And we connect to our community as we share this gift with others,” says Jeremy Hayes, visionary director of The Allie Sunshine Project.

“More importantly, now than ever, the simple but profoundly powerful act of growing plants leads us to reflect on how our lives and our connection to our food, our communities and our environment shape our world. Even in the most trying of times The Planting Wellness plant giveaway is our way of affirming the power of our connection to our gardens and each other.”

The Allie Sunshine Project was created to encourage learning and wellness as well as carry on the legacy of local teacher and “wellness pioneer” Allison Hayes who “taught us to live bravely, choose wellness, celebrate our personal passions and live our unique legacy to the fullest every day.”

For the second year, the event will be offering online ordering and curbside pickup on Saturday, May 22 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at St. Andrews Church, 235 Amy Croft Drive, in Lakeshore.

Reservations can be made online starting Monday, May 17.

The Planting Wellness giveaway will take place with COVID-19 restrictions in place to ensure the safety of everyone. Up to date information can be found on the Allie Sunshine Project website.