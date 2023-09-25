Allied health workers union endorses Manitoba New Democrats' campaign plan
Manitoba New Democrats are getting some support on the campaign trail from a health-care union.
The Manitoba Association of Allied Health Care professionals says it approves of recent NDP promises, which include hiring more workers and offering incentives to work in rural and northern communities.
The union represents a wide range of workers such as paramedics, laboratory technologists, addictions counsellors and respiratory therapists.
Union president Jason Linklater says under the Progressive Conservative government, demand for such services has increased but there have not been enough workers to keep up.
NDP Leader Wab Kinew says part of his platform would see allied health professionals used in neighbourhood illness and injury clinics, where patients could quickly access diagnostic testing.
The Manitoba election is set for Oct. 3.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2023
