New security program helps police crack down on crime

A new security program in Alliston aims to cut down on crime and give the police an extra tool to investigate bad behaviour downtown.

Lachlan McGurk is a business owner and is on the Business Improvement Association (BIA) board, supporting the Security Camera Registry And Mapping (SCRAM) program.

"The only people that we feel would see this as not a great thing are the criminals," McGurk says.

SCRAM can work with businesses that already have video surveillance cameras.

"If a business has an existing camera, then they can be Geo mapped by the OPP, and we will provide the incentive if they need to upgrade their camera system," McGurk says.

Businesses that want to be involved but don't have security cameras can receive up to $500 from the BIA to help pay for a system.

Police will only be able to access the video if they have permission from the business owner.

According to police, roughly 100 business owners have shown an interest in SCRAM, adding that it ultimately helps save time in future investigations.

"We don't have to canvass all the businesses in the area, we are able to narrow it down to what cameras are in that area, and we have contact info and reach out to the business and hopefully obtain that footage," says OPP Const. Cindy Jacome.

The OPP and BIA would like to see at least 70 per cent of the downtown covered by cameras within the next couple of years.

Business owners wishing to participate in the program in Alliston should contact the OPP Nottawasaga Detachment at 705-434-1939.

Police also hope to stretch the program into other communities, including Tottenham and Breton, perhaps by the end of the year.